UP man kills mother for not giving him liquor money
In Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old man named Rajaram allegedly killed his 80-year-old mother, Rajeshwari, after she refused to give him ₹40 for liquor.
Struggling with alcohol addiction and living with his mother since his father's passing years ago, Rajaram reportedly lost control during an argument, broke open the door to her room with bricks after she tried to hide, and allegedly hit her on the head, leading to her death.
Neighbors heard the commotion but thought it was just another family dispute until they saw Rajaram trying to run away.
Locals stopped him and handed him over to the police.
Officers have arrested Rajaram, sent the body for post-mortem, and are investigating the case as a homicide while piecing together what led up to this heartbreaking incident.