Chennai witnesses longest lunar eclipse since 2022
Chennai got a front-row seat to a total lunar eclipse—aka the Blood Moon—on Sunday night. Lasting 82 minutes, it was the longest eclipse India has seen since 2022.
Rain was in the forecast, but clear skies meant people could actually step out to watch the Moon turn deep red—a real treat for anyone into space or just cool night views.
What is a Blood Moon?
A Blood Moon happens when Earth's shadow covers the Moon, filtering sunlight and giving it that reddish glow (think sunset vibes).
This time, it was also a supermoon, so the Moon looked bigger and brighter than usual.
For many in Chennai, it turned an ordinary evening into something pretty unforgettable.