Kanpur woman, nephew kill man, bury body in backyard India Sep 07, 2025

In Kanpur, police have arrested Lakshmi and her nephew Amit Singh, with whom she allegedly had an illicit relationship, for allegedly murdering Lakshmi's husband Shivbeer about 10 months ago.

The two reportedly gave Shivbeer tea laced with narcotics and then killed him with a pickaxe, later burying his body in their own backyard.

The crime only surfaced after Shivbeer's mother filed a missing person report in August 2025.