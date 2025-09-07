Kanpur woman, nephew kill man, bury body in backyard
In Kanpur, police have arrested Lakshmi and her nephew Amit Singh, with whom she allegedly had an illicit relationship, for allegedly murdering Lakshmi's husband Shivbeer about 10 months ago.
The two reportedly gave Shivbeer tea laced with narcotics and then killed him with a pickaxe, later burying his body in their own backyard.
The crime only surfaced after Shivbeer's mother filed a missing person report in August 2025.
Neighbors noticed frequent arguments between the couple
After the complaint, police dug up the backyard and found skeletal remains identified as Shivbeer's by his vest and locket.
Investigators discovered frequent calls between Lakshmi and Amit, supporting the suspicion of an illicit relationship.
Neighbors had noticed regular arguments between Lakshmi and Shivbeer over her relationship with Amit.
Both suspects confessed during police questioning, leading to their arrest on September 7, 2025.