India, Bangladesh to discuss Ganga waters treaty

Why it matters

How these two countries split their rivers affects farming, fishing, and daily life for millions—especially in Bangladesh, where shortages have hit hard.

There's also pressure to get this right since it's Bangladesh's first election year after its 2024 government change.

On India's side, states like West Bengal have their own worries about water sharing.

With recent floods and climate stress making things trickier, both sides know that fair water deals and better flood management could mean fewer disasters—and less tension—in the region.