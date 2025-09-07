India, Bangladesh to discuss Ganga waters treaty
India and Bangladesh are meeting in New Delhi this Tuesday to discuss how they share water from 14 rivers that flow between them.
The big topic is the Ganga Waters Treaty, signed back in 1996, which runs out at the end of next year.
Bangladesh is sending a 10-member team hoping for a long-term deal and better dry-season water supply.
Why it matters
How these two countries split their rivers affects farming, fishing, and daily life for millions—especially in Bangladesh, where shortages have hit hard.
There's also pressure to get this right since it's Bangladesh's first election year after its 2024 government change.
On India's side, states like West Bengal have their own worries about water sharing.
With recent floods and climate stress making things trickier, both sides know that fair water deals and better flood management could mean fewer disasters—and less tension—in the region.