Ganesh immersion tragedy: 9 dead, 12 missing in Maharashtra India Sep 07, 2025

What should have been a joyful Ganesh idol farewell across Maharashtra on Sunday ended in heartbreak, with at least nine people drowning and 12 still missing.

Incidents were reported in Pune, Nanded, Nashik, as well as several other districts including Thane, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati as strong water currents swept devotees away during the immersion rituals.