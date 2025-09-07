Ganesh immersion tragedy: 9 dead, 12 missing in Maharashtra
What should have been a joyful Ganesh idol farewell across Maharashtra on Sunday ended in heartbreak, with at least nine people drowning and 12 still missing.
Incidents were reported in Pune, Nanded, Nashik, as well as several other districts including Thane, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar, and Amravati as strong water currents swept devotees away during the immersion rituals.
Drowning deaths also reported in Madhya Pradesh
While some areas like Palghar saw quick rescues thanks to fast-acting authorities, other spots weren't as lucky—like Mumbai's Sakinaka where one man died from electrocution during a procession.
Heavy rain made things harder statewide, prompting disaster response teams to stay on standby.
Sadly, similar accidents were reported outside Maharashtra too, with two teens drowning in Madhya Pradesh while immersing an idol.