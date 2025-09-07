Next Article
Patna man sends fake bomb threat to frame acquaintance
A 51-year-old from Patna, Ashwini Kumar, was arrested on a Friday for sending a fake bomb threat to Mumbai Police during Ganeshotsav.
He claimed "human bombs" with 400kg of RDX were hidden across the city, which triggered major security alerts.
Kumar has previous conviction for fraud
Turns out, Kumar sent the hoax to try and frame his acquaintance Firoz, who had earlier filed a fraud complaint against him.
Kumar has a track record—he once posed as an Intelligence Bureau officer and tricked Firoz into transferring more than ₹15 lakh for a bogus loan back in 2022.
After getting bail last year, he'd been living in Noida as an astrologer until police tracked him down again.