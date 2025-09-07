Assam CM pledges ₹5 crore for Himachal flood relief India Sep 07, 2025

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged ₹5 crore to help Himachal Pradesh recover from this year's devastating floods.

The funds will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and are meant to support people hit hardest by the disaster.

Sarma also shared his heartfelt condolences with families who lost loved ones, emphasizing how tough things have been in the state.