Assam CM pledges ₹5 crore for Himachal flood relief
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged ₹5 crore to help Himachal Pradesh recover from this year's devastating floods.
The funds will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and are meant to support people hit hardest by the disaster.
Sarma also shared his heartfelt condolences with families who lost loved ones, emphasizing how tough things have been in the state.
Sarma expresses solidarity with Himachal
Since the monsoon began on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has faced a rough season—133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have shaken communities across the region.
Assam's support aims to boost ongoing relief and rebuilding efforts.
Sarma expressed solidarity with Himachal, hoping for a quick recovery for everyone affected.