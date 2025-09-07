Punjab floods: 46 dead, over 3.87 lakh people affected

Farmers demand compensation, loan waivers

The floods wiped out at least 30% of Punjab's paddy crop and are delaying the next wheat season—bad news for both farmers and food supplies.

Many farmers are now asking for ₹70,000 per acre compensation and full loan waivers to help them recover from crop losses and mounting debts.

Groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha are urging the government to declare this a national disaster so relief can reach those struggling most.