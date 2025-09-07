Next Article
Punjab floods: 46 dead, over 3.87 lakh people affected
Relentless monsoon rains have left nearly 2,000 villages across 23 districts in Punjab flooded.
Swollen rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas have submerged about 1.75 lakh hectares of farmland.
As of early September 2024, over 3.87 lakh people have been impacted and at least 46 lives lost.
Farmers demand compensation, loan waivers
The floods wiped out at least 30% of Punjab's paddy crop and are delaying the next wheat season—bad news for both farmers and food supplies.
Many farmers are now asking for ₹70,000 per acre compensation and full loan waivers to help them recover from crop losses and mounting debts.
Groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha are urging the government to declare this a national disaster so relief can reach those struggling most.