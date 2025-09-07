Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Hindi names on highway boards painted over
Some highway boards in Tamil Nadu were found with their Hindi city names painted over, while the Tamil and English text was left untouched.
This happened along the Manamadurai-Thanjavur route on Sunday.
Police have started investigating and are trying to track down who did it.
Student caught with drugs at check post
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old college student was caught with over two grams of meth at a check post in Theni district.
The police acted on a tip-off, seized the drugs for lab testing, and say further action will depend on results and the student's statement.