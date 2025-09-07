UP: Floods affect 117 villages, hospital evacuated; water levels drop India Sep 07, 2025

Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh is dealing with major flooding after the Garra River overflowed, affecting 117 villages and prompting arrangements for more than 8,000 residents from affected areas.

Even the district hospital had to be evacuated.

The good news? As of September 7, 2025, officials say water levels are finally starting to go down.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh is hopeful things will improve within a day.