UP: Floods affect 117 villages, hospital evacuated; water levels drop
Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh is dealing with major flooding after the Garra River overflowed, affecting 117 villages and prompting arrangements for more than 8,000 residents from affected areas.
Even the district hospital had to be evacuated.
The good news? As of September 7, 2025, officials say water levels are finally starting to go down.
District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh is hopeful things will improve within a day.
Exam centers moved, helpline numbers shared
Flooded areas now have 17 relief camps for affected residents. Rescue teams are using dozens of boats to help people out safely.
Food and shelter are being provided at the camps, helpline numbers have been shared for support, and even exam centers have been moved so students aren't left stranded.