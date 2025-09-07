Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi: Over 1.97L idols immersed in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai ended with over 1.97 lakh idols immersed across the city—even heavy rain on Anant Chaturdashi didn't stop the crowds.
The iconic Lalbaug cha Raja immersion was delayed a bit due to high tide and technical glitches, but spirits stayed high as devotees showed up in huge numbers.
BMC's eco-friendly efforts
To keep things eco-friendly, BMC collected nearly 2,000 metric tons of Plaster of Paris (POP) waste and set up more than 290 artificial tanks to protect lakes and beaches.
They also gathered hundreds of tons of ritual offerings ("nirmalya") for proper disposal.
While there was a tragic accident during one procession, BMC plans to recycle all that POP waste this year.