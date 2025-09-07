Next Article
Floods in Punjab: Over 18,000 poultry birds dead
As of September 7, 2025, massive floods have hit Punjab after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow.
The disaster has flooded 14 districts and led to the loss of over 18,000 poultry birds and hundreds of livestock.
Over 22,000 animals have already received treatment
The floods have impacted nearly 2.5 lakh animals and almost 6 lakh poultry overall.
Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian shared that teams are working hard—over 22,000 animals have already received treatment.
State is distributing feed and fodder
The state is distributing feed and fodder, setting up control rooms for rescue coordination, and has allocated ₹31.5 lakh for animal healthcare support.
These efforts aim to help both the animals recover and farmers get back on their feet.