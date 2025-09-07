Floods in Punjab: Over 18,000 poultry birds dead India Sep 07, 2025

As of September 7, 2025, massive floods have hit Punjab after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow.

The disaster has flooded 14 districts and led to the loss of over 18,000 poultry birds and hundreds of livestock.