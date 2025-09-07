India, EU push to wrap up FTA by December
India and the European Union are pushing to wrap up a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by December 2025.
After 12 rounds of negotiations, they've already agreed on big topics like digital trade, and made progress on intellectual property.
The next round in September will tackle trickier issues—think rules about where products come from, plus tariffs on things like wine and dairy.
Why does this matter?
The EU is India's top trading partner, with goods worth about $137 billion traded last year alone.
If this FTA goes through, it could make it much easier for businesses to buy and sell across borders by cutting tariffs and opening up markets.
It's also part of a bigger plan for closer ties in tech, security, and politics—meaning more opportunities for startups, jobs, and innovation on both sides.