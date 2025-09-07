Next Article
Hazratbal shrine incident: Over 50 detained, minors to be spared
More than 50 people were detained after the Ashoka emblem plaque at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine was vandalized right after Friday prayers.
Police are checking CCTV and video clips to track down everyone involved, and say legal action will follow—though minors will be spared.
Political leaders demand apology from Waqf Board
The incident has stirred up political and religious debates. Critics, including political leaders, say putting a national emblem at a religious place goes against Islamic beliefs.
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an apology from the Waqf Board, while its chief Darakshan Andrabi wants strict punishment for those who damaged the plaque.