Telangana: Unseasonal rain in Warangal leads to flooding
Warangal woke up to a surprise downpour this Sunday, flooding low-lying areas like Kareemabad and divisions 32, 33, and 39.
Roads quickly turned into streams, making travel tough and prompting residents to criticize the city's preparedness for such rains.
TSRTC busses trapped under bridge
The rain trapped two TSRTC busses under a bridge, but quick action from police and disaster teams helped get about 50 passengers out safely using ropes.
Still, many residents are upset with the municipal corporation's lack of solid pre-monsoon planning—saying better prep could have prevented all this chaos.