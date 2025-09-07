Man loses ₹27.5 lakh to woman he met on matrimony site India Sep 07, 2025

A 30-year-old from Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, lost ₹27.5 lakh after a woman he met on a matrimonial site—claiming to be from London and originally from Chennai—gained his trust with talk of marriage and convinced him to invest in a bogus Bitcoin platform.

The site showed fake profits, but when he tried to withdraw funds, scammers demanded another hefty payment as "tax."

The victim reported the case to police.