Man loses ₹27.5 lakh to woman he met on matrimony site
A 30-year-old from Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, lost ₹27.5 lakh after a woman he met on a matrimonial site—claiming to be from London and originally from Chennai—gained his trust with talk of marriage and convinced him to invest in a bogus Bitcoin platform.
The site showed fake profits, but when he tried to withdraw funds, scammers demanded another hefty payment as "tax."
The victim reported the case to police.
Cybercrime officials issue warning
Hyderabad cybercrime officials are investigating and have urged everyone to be careful about investment offers from people met online—even on trusted platforms like matrimonial sites.
They recommend using only RBI- or SEBI-regulated apps for investments, and double-checking before sending money anywhere.
If you spot or experience such frauds, report them quickly via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or WhatsApp at 8712665171.