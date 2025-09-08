Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande win big at 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday night at New York's UBS Arena. Lady Gaga , who had the most nominations with 12 nods, emerged as a major winner. She bagged four awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars, Best Art Direction, and Best Direction for Abracadabra. Ariana Grande also won three awards, including Video of the Year, Best Pop, and Best Long-Form Video for Brighter Days Ahead.

Other winners Sabrina Carpenter, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa also won multiple awards Sabrina Carpenter was another big winner, taking home three awards: Pop Artist, Best Visual Effects for Manchild, and Album of the Year for Short n' Sweet. BLACKPINK's Rosé also bagged an award with her collaboration APT with Mars. Her bandmate LISA won Best K-pop for Born Again with Doja Cat and RAYE.

Special awards Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin honored with special awards The 2025 VMAs also honored several artists in non-competitive categories. Mariah Carey was awarded this year's Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her hits. Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award at the VMAs, following a medley of his megahits. Busta Rhymes was presented with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and also delivered a medley of his songs.

Genre winners Best of hip-hop, R&B, alternative music The 2025 VMAs also recognized the best in hip-hop, R&B, and alternative music. Doechii won Best Hip-Hop for Anxiety; Mariah Carey took home Best R&B for Type Dangerous; sombr won Best Alternative for Back to Friends. Coldplay's All My Love was named Best Rock; and Shakira's Soltera won Best Latin.

More winners Best of Afrobeats, country music; other categories The 2025 VMAs also recognized the best in Afrobeats, country music, and albums. Tyla's Push 2 Start won Best Afrobeats; Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? was named Best Country. Charli XCX's Guess featuring Billie Eilish won Video for Good.