Bengal poll prep: EC accuses TMC of blocking voter list
The Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court that West Bengal's government and TMC leaders are blocking efforts to update the state's voter list.
The EC says there have been cases of violence, threats, even burning of official notices, and that police aren't registering complaints.
The state government later handed over lists of 8,505-8,555 Group B officers during the hearing, while the EC says it had earlier appointed micro-observers.
TMC, EC's tussle over voter list
This fight is about who gets to vote in the upcoming West Bengal elections.
The EC worries mistakes or interference could mean lots of people might get left out.
TMC claims the process is unfair and could exclude genuine voters, while the Supreme Court is now watching closely and has delayed finalizing the new voter list by a week so things can be double-checked.