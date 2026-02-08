Wanindu Hasaranga becomes SL's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga starred in Sri Lanka's 20-run win in their opening ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Hasaranga took three wickets despite being injured, helping the Lankans defend 163. Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs. The wrist-spinner is now Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. He surpassed the legendary Lasith Malinga.

Strike Hasaranga strikes in his first over Ireland were 52/1 in seven overs before Hasaranga was introduced into the attack. After bowling his first two balls, the wrist-spinner struggled with his run-up and eventually called the physio. Hasaranga, who appeared to have injured his hamstring, completed the over, albeit without fully completing his action. The final ball of his over produced Ross Adair's wicket.

Wickets Hasaranga finishes with three wickets Hasaranga, who went back, returned after two overs. He bowled the 13th over, after which Ireland required 70 runs off 42 balls. The Lankan spinner dismissed Harry Tector and Curtis Campher in his last two overs. He bagged returns of 4-0-25-3. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga has now recorded three-plus wickets in a T20 World Cup innings the joint-most times, with Shakib Al Hasan.

Milestone Hasaranga surpasses these names As mentioned, Hasaranga now has the most wickets for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup history. On the overall list, he surpassed Malinga (38), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (38), and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (39). Only Shakib (50) is ahead of Hasaranga. Across 20 T20 World Cup matches, the Lankan spinner owns 40 wickets at an incredible average of 11.47. His economy rate reads 6.01.

