Bengal government orders closure of 252 madrasas after survey

Reports suggest that most of the 252 madrasas ordered to be closed are from the Khariji sect.

Malda has at least 44 such institutions, while Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad have 37, 32, 25 and 25 respectively.

Additionally, show-cause notices have been issued to another hundred madrasas with serious irregularities.

Minority Affairs Minister Khudiram Tudu warned that these institutions must provide valid authorization or face closure.