Bengaluru bids adieu to Bappa with record 79,039 immersions

South Bengaluru tops the charts

South Bengaluru topped the charts with 44,521 idol immersions on Thursday. The West Zone followed with 10,568 and East Zone added another 9,306.

Other areas like Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli pitched in too—even if their numbers were smaller.

To help things go smoothly, BBMP set up 41 immersion spots at lakes and kalyanis and rolled out nearly 500 mobile tankers to handle all that activity.