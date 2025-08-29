Bengaluru bids adieu to Bappa with record 79,039 immersions
Bengaluru just wrapped up a massive Ganesha idol immersion, with 73,959 idols immersed on Thursday and an even higher record of 79,039 on Wednesday.
The BBMP (city civic body) coordinated the process across different city zones.
On Wednesday evening alone, a massive 2.19 lakh Ganesha idols were immersed across Bengaluru—showing just how big the celebrations got this year.
South Bengaluru tops the charts
South Bengaluru topped the charts with 44,521 idol immersions on Thursday. The West Zone followed with 10,568 and East Zone added another 9,306.
Other areas like Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli pitched in too—even if their numbers were smaller.
To help things go smoothly, BBMP set up 41 immersion spots at lakes and kalyanis and rolled out nearly 500 mobile tankers to handle all that activity.