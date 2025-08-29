MP: Cop thrashed for losing boss' dog, triggers SC/ST protests
In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Reserve Inspector Saurabh Singh Kushwaha allegedly assaulted Constable Rahul Chauhan on August 23 after his pet dog went missing.
Chauhan says he was called to Kushwaha's home late at night and beaten with a belt and slippers for not finding the dog.
The incident has triggered protests from tribal groups and political leaders, who are demanding action under the SC/ST Act.
Details of incident and investigation
Chauhan claims he suffered visible injuries and that casteist slurs were used against him during the attack, which was partly captured in a viral video. He's filed a complaint against Kushwaha.
On the other hand, Kushwaha denies everything—claiming he returned home to find the house in a mess and accusing Chauhan of being drunk and abandoning the dog.
Police have suspended Kushwaha and started an inquiry. The investigation is still ongoing.