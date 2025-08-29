Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 5 dead, 2,000 people displaced in flash floods
Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have left five people dead, including four members of one family whose car was swept away near Kanger Valley National Park.
The tragedy has prompted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to ramp up rescue and relief operations across the affected districts.
Relief and rescue operations underway
More than 2,000 people have been moved to shelters as floods disrupted normal life and damaged homes and livestock in Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur.
Officials are working to reach cut-off villages and ensure everyone gets food, medical help, and essentials.
The state government says support for those impacted is their top priority right now.