Dharmasthala hoax: Ex-worker arrested after claiming he buried 100 women
One person has been arrested after false claims of mass burials in Dharmasthala, Karnataka shook the community.
Ex-sanitation worker CN Chinnayya said he was forced to bury over 100 bodies of women, many allegedly assaulted—but a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no evidence backing his story and arrested him after police said his allegations were fabricated.
Forensic tests underway; political tensions rise
The SIT dug up 13 sites and found remains at only two—likely from just one or two people. Forensic tests are still underway as political tensions rise.
Meanwhile, Sujata, who claimed her daughter 'Ananya Bhat' disappeared, admitted she never had a daughter after police questioning.
The case has also revealed possible property disputes and stirred up old controversies about disappearances in the area.