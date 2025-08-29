Dharmasthala hoax: Ex-worker arrested after claiming he buried 100 women

Forensic tests underway; political tensions rise

The SIT dug up 13 sites and found remains at only two—likely from just one or two people. Forensic tests are still underway as political tensions rise.

Meanwhile, Sujata, who claimed her daughter 'Ananya Bhat' disappeared, admitted she never had a daughter after police questioning.

The case has also revealed possible property disputes and stirred up old controversies about disappearances in the area.