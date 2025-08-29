Punjab floods: IAF uses choppers, drones to rescue stranded people
Massive rains have hit nine districts in Punjab, leaving many people stranded.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has jumped into action, using helicopters to rescue folks and drop off much-needed supplies.
Drones are also flying in food for those stuck in hard-to-reach spots.
Punjab cabinet out in affected areas
The entire Punjab cabinet is now out in the affected areas, making sure help gets to people fast.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has told ministers to stay put until things get back to normal.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema summed it up well: saving lives comes first, and keeping damage low is a top priority.
7 control rooms running across region
So far, the IAF has rescued 46 civilians and airlifted over 750kg of relief material. In places like Dera Baba Nanak, they've even helped Army and BSF personnel get to safety.
Seven control rooms are running across the region to keep everything coordinated.