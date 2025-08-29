Kolkata tram routes to be shut; protest planned
Kolkata's tram lovers are gearing up for a protest on September 4 after the West Bengal government decided to shut down nearly all city tram routes, while a few trams may be preserved for heritage purposes.
The Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA) will rally outside the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) headquarters in BBD Bagh, pushing back against what they see as an unnecessary loss.
Trams are part of the city's identity
These trams aren't just old-school—they're a piece of Kolkata's identity, dating back to 1873 and bringing Asia its first electric trams in 1902.
Over the years, though, the network has shrunk from 37 routes to just two, with daily riders dropping from over 70,000 to a few thousand.
Many locals worry that phasing out trams erases a unique part of city culture and removes an eco-friendly commute option at a time when sustainability matters more than ever.