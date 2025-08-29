Kolkata tram routes to be shut; protest planned

Trams are part of the city's identity

These trams aren't just old-school—they're a piece of Kolkata's identity, dating back to 1873 and bringing Asia its first electric trams in 1902.

Over the years, though, the network has shrunk from 37 routes to just two, with daily riders dropping from over 70,000 to a few thousand.

Many locals worry that phasing out trams erases a unique part of city culture and removes an eco-friendly commute option at a time when sustainability matters more than ever.