Bank holidays in India on Saturdays in August-September
According to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar for August and September 2025, banks will stay open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays—so you're good on Saturday, August 30, but banks will be closed that Sunday (August 31).
This rule is the same for all public and private banks across India.
State-specific closures in September
September brings a bunch of state-specific closures: Jharkhand shuts down on September 3 (Karma Puja), Kerala on September 4 (First Onam), and several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi close on September 5 (Id-E-Milad/Thiruvonam).
Sikkim and Chhattisgarh follow with holidays on September 6. Later in the month, Rajasthan marks Navratra Sthapna (Sept 22), Jammu & Srinagar celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday (Sept 23), and Durga Puja wraps up the month from Sept 29-30 in several states, including Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.
What to do if your bank is closed?
Even if your local branch is closed for a holiday, you can still use UPI, mobile apps, or ATMs anytime.
So your online transactions won't skip a beat.