India sticks to principled, humanitarian approach on Russia-Ukraine war: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is sticking to a "principled and humanitarian" approach on the Russia-Ukraine conflict—one that both Putin and Zelenskyy have appreciated.
He stressed that India is open to supporting real peace efforts, using its good relationships with both sides to encourage honest talks.
Modi's Russia-Ukraine war stance
While Western countries slapped heavy sanctions on Russia (with US tariffs over 50%), India has kept buying discounted Russian oil.
Modi calls this move essential for energy security and protecting Indian farmers and small producers, describing the tariffs as "unjustified."
He's also set to meet China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Putin soon, highlighting India's active role in regional diplomacy and its push for dialogue over division.