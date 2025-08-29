India, Japan seal big deals in space, tech, and more

What's in the deal?

This is more than just paperwork: India's ISRO and Japan's JAXA are teaming up to explore the Moon's south pole together.

The Digital Partnership 2.0 will focus on AI, semiconductors, and building better digital infrastructure—think future jobs and innovation.

Plus, with new plans for sharing skilled workers (including 50,000 Indians heading to Japan) and securing minerals needed for clean energy tech, both countries are setting themselves up as key players in Asia's future stability—and opening doors for young talent on both sides.