Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake's water level crosses danger mark, gates opened India Aug 29, 2025

After days of intense rainfall, officials in Chandigarh opened two of the three floodgates at Sukhna Lake on Friday because water levels shot past the danger mark of 1,163 feet.

This is only the second time this monsoon two of the three floodgates have been used together—usually, they open just one.