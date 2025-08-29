Next Article
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake's water level crosses danger mark, gates opened
After days of intense rainfall, officials in Chandigarh opened two of the three floodgates at Sukhna Lake on Friday because water levels shot past the danger mark of 1,163 feet.
This is only the second time this monsoon two of the three floodgates have been used together—usually, they open just one.
Engineering team is monitoring the situation
Opening both gates helps release extra water into the Ghaggar River and is intended to reduce the risk of flooding in areas downstream.
The city's engineering team is watching things closely with staff and CCTV cameras continuously.
They've also set up a control room to keep Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula updated about any possible risks—especially since a similar move back in August 2020 led to serious flooding nearby.