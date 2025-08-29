PM Modi's Japan visit: SCO meet, $10bn investment in focus

Modi's China stop sparks interest

This isn't just about handshakes—Modi's travels include a stop at the SCO Summit in China, as India and China try to move past old border tensions (remember Ladakh 2020?).

With global economic pressure rising—like US tariffs hitting $48 billion of Indian exports—Modi's position suggests it's time for India and China to team up on big issues like manufacturing and green energy.

His expected meeting with Xi Jinping could shape how these two giants cooperate (or compete) in the years ahead—and that could impact jobs, tech, and stability across Asia.