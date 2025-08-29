PM Modi's Japan visit: SCO meet, $10bn investment in focus
PM Modi just wrapped up a two-day trip to Japan, highlighting how stable India-China ties are crucial for peace in Asia and beyond.
At the summit, India and Japan agreed to work closer on trade, tech, and defense. Plus, Japan pledged a massive 10 trillion yen investment in India over the next decade.
Modi's China stop sparks interest
This isn't just about handshakes—Modi's travels include a stop at the SCO Summit in China, as India and China try to move past old border tensions (remember Ladakh 2020?).
With global economic pressure rising—like US tariffs hitting $48 billion of Indian exports—Modi's position suggests it's time for India and China to team up on big issues like manufacturing and green energy.
His expected meeting with Xi Jinping could shape how these two giants cooperate (or compete) in the years ahead—and that could impact jobs, tech, and stability across Asia.