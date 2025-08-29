Metro route of the week: Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West)

You get trains every five minutes during rush hours (every seven otherwise), running from 5:30am to 11:30pm. Key interchanges link you easily with Blue, Yellow, and Violet lines, plus there's a direct stop at IGI Airport Terminal 1. The line has Hauz Khas—the deepest metro station at 29 meters underground.

Rides start at just ₹11 (up to 2km) and top out at ₹64 for long trips; smart card users get up to 20% off during off-peak times.

By mixing underground and elevated tracks, the Magenta Line connects South Delhi neighborhoods with Noida's commercial spots—fast, reliable, and wallet-friendly for daily commuters or students on the go.