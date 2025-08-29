Metro route of the week: Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West)
The Magenta Line is a major metro route connecting Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida—about 40km with 26 stations.
Opened in phases starting in 2017 and extended beyond Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension, it lets you skip city traffic and reach across the NCR in under an hour.
Trains every 5 minutes during rush hour, key interchanges
You get trains every five minutes during rush hours (every seven otherwise), running from 5:30am to 11:30pm.
Key interchanges link you easily with Blue, Yellow, and Violet lines, plus there's a direct stop at IGI Airport Terminal 1.
The line has Hauz Khas—the deepest metro station at 29 meters underground.
Smart card users get up to 20% off
Rides start at just ₹11 (up to 2km) and top out at ₹64 for long trips; smart card users get up to 20% off during off-peak times.
By mixing underground and elevated tracks, the Magenta Line connects South Delhi neighborhoods with Noida's commercial spots—fast, reliable, and wallet-friendly for daily commuters or students on the go.