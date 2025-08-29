Next Article
India to invest ₹10 lakh crore in urban infrastructure
Big news for city life: India plans to invest ₹10 lakh crore in urban infrastructure over the next four years, aiming to keep up with the rapid shift as more people move to cities—over half the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2045.
This follows a huge ₹30 lakh crore investment over the last decade.
Real estate projects to better match up with new roads
The government wants real estate projects to better match up with new roads, metros, and other big developments.
Developers are being encouraged to focus on areas where infrastructure is growing.
There's also a push for more project registrations under RERA (the Real Estate Regulatory Law) and better training for brokers, with leaders emphasizing improved efficiency and quality of urban services.