IMD warns of heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana till September 2

Some places have already seen record-breaking rain

North Punjab is expected to get the heaviest downpours, while West Punjab could see moderate to heavy rain.

The IMD has put out a Yellow Alert, which will turn Orange by Saturday, signaling even heavier rainfall ahead.

Some places have already seen record-breaking rain—between August 25 and 27, districts like Pathankot and Amritsar got nearly eight times their usual amount.

Persistent showers are still causing trouble in Jalandhar, Mohali, Ferozepur, and nearby parts of Haryana.