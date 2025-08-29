Next Article
Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 3 missing in landslides triggered by rains
Heavy rains and sudden cloudbursts have triggered landslides and rising river levels across Uttarakhand, leaving at least five people dead and three missing.
Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar districts are especially hard-hit.
Rising Ganga river levels have forced evacuations in Rishikesh and Haridwar.
Rescue operations underway; IMD issues red alert
Rescue teams are conducting ongoing rescue operations to move people to safety, but blocked highways—especially the routes to Badrinath and Kedarnath—are slowing things down.
With more heavy rain expected through Saturday (per the IMD's red alert), authorities are urging pilgrims to check travel advisories before heading out.