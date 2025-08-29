Next Article
55-year-old woman in Rajasthan gives birth to 17th child
A 55-year-old woman from Udaipur, Rajasthan, just had her 17th baby—sparking a state health investigation.
Her story has put the spotlight on high birth rates in some tribal areas and raised fresh questions about access to family planning, especially for families facing tough financial situations.
Health officials say case shows need for family planning services
Rekha Kalbeliya's family now totals 24 people, with only 11 of her children surviving.
Doctors called her recent delivery risky since there were no medical records or prenatal check-ups.
Health officials say this case shows why better awareness and access to family planning services are needed in the region to help families make informed choices.