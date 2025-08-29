Modi says India-China must work together amid global uncertainty
Just before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicks off in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the spotlight back on India-China relations.
Speaking to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun during his Tokyo visit this week, he said it's crucial for Asia's two biggest economies to work together—especially with so much global uncertainty right now.
Mutual respect, strategic communication key for India-China ties: Modi
This is a significant Modi-Xi Jinping meeting, and things have been tense since the border issues.
Modi says steady progress has been made since their last chat in Kazan, but mutual respect and enhanced strategic communication are still key.
With both countries playing a huge role in shaping Asia's future, how they get along could impact regional peace and prosperity across the region.