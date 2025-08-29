Ministers' Sweden-Goa cruise talk during Punjab floods sparks outrage India Aug 29, 2025

Three Punjab ministers—Harbhajan Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Barinder Kumar Goyal—are under fire after a video surfaced of them chatting about cruises in Sweden and Goa while inspecting flood-hit Tarn Taran.

With large parts of Punjab underwater, many saw their remarks as out of touch, leading opposition parties to label their visit a mere "relief tour."