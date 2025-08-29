Ministers' Sweden-Goa cruise talk during Punjab floods sparks outrage
Three Punjab ministers—Harbhajan Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Barinder Kumar Goyal—are under fire after a video surfaced of them chatting about cruises in Sweden and Goa while inspecting flood-hit Tarn Taran.
With large parts of Punjab underwater, many saw their remarks as out of touch, leading opposition parties to label their visit a mere "relief tour."
Mann urges officials to step up rescue efforts
Leaders from Congress and BJP didn't hold back—Congress's Pratap Singh Bajwa called out the disconnect between the ministers' cruise talk and the state's worst flooding in decades.
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's team for failing public expectations.
Meanwhile, heavy rains from neighboring states have made things worse, prompting Mann to urge officials to step up rescue efforts in response to the worsening situation.