Record rainfall in Jammu causes train chaos
Heavy rain in Jammu has thrown train schedules off track—literally.
Northern Railway suspended services on the Kathua-Madhopur stretch after the region saw its heaviest rainfall since 1910, causing landslides and track misalignments/breaches due to record rainfall.
Around 47 trains, including big names like the Rajdhani Express and several Vande Bharat routes to Vaishno Devi, have been canceled or rerouted.
Check NTES for real-time updates
If you're planning to travel through Jammu or head to Vaishno Devi, expect delays and cancelations until further notice.
The recent weather has not only messed with travel plans but also caused serious disruptions—two special trains had to help nearly 3,000 stranded people get home safely.
For real-time updates, check the National Train Enquiry System or dial 139 before heading out.