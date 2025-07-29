Next Article
Bengaluru bus stand bomb scare: 3 arrested, week-long manhunt
Bengaluru Police have arrested three people after a bomb scare at the busy Kalasipalya BMTC Bus Stand.
The arrests, made on July 28, followed a week-long hunt led by senior officers Vamshikrishna and N Girish.
Police teams worked around the clock to track down those involved and bring some relief to the city.
Abandoned bag with gelatin sticks
The scare started on July 23 when a traffic officer spotted an abandoned bag packed with gelatin sticks and electric detonators.
Quick action from police kept everyone safe, but the discovery put Bengaluru on high alert—especially since there have been other recent bomb threats at schools too.
Security is now tighter across the city as police continue looking for more suspects tied to these incidents.