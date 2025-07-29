Next Article
Leopard kills 14-year-old girl in UP's Bahraich
A 14-year-old girl named Sanjana lost her life after a leopard attacked her near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
She was on her way to the fields when the leopard struck, and although villagers rushed to help after hearing her screams, she sadly didn't survive.
Leopard attacks increasing around Katarniaghat's forest edges
Sanjana's body has been sent for postmortem, and her family received immediate relief of ₹5,000, with a ₹5 lakh compensation promised after formalities.
This tragedy comes as leopard attacks have been increasing around Katarniaghat's forest edges—officials are now investigating, and it is inferred that they are urging locals to stay extra cautious nearby.