Leopard kills 14-year-old girl in UP's Bahraich

Leopard attacks increasing around Katarniaghat's forest edges

Sanjana's body has been sent for postmortem, and her family received immediate relief of ₹5,000, with a ₹5 lakh compensation promised after formalities.

This tragedy comes as leopard attacks have been increasing around Katarniaghat's forest edges—officials are now investigating, and it is inferred that they are urging locals to stay extra cautious nearby.