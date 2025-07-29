Punjab gives holiday to honor Udham Singh on July 31

Tribute event in Sunam

The state is also planning a big tribute event in Sunam, Singh's hometown, with CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal leading the honors.

There's even a proposal to rename a major highway after him.

Singh is remembered for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre—his story is a reminder of standing up for what you believe in, no matter the odds.