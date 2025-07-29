Next Article
Man with camera glasses stopped at Puri Jagannath temple
A local man was stopped at Puri's Jagannath Temple after security spotted camera-equipped glasses—a big no-no since photography is strictly banned inside.
The alert staff noticed a flash from the glasses near the Beherana Dwara entrance and quickly stepped in.
Did he manage to record anything inside?
He was taken to the police station for questioning, and officials are now checking if he managed to record anything inside.
The incident is a reminder of why tight security is so important to keep sacred spaces safe and private.