Leopard bites woman in Gorakhpur, search operation underway

Leopard seen in CCTV footage

CCTV footage from around 4am showed the leopard roaming nearby, confirming its presence.

Forest officials have started a search and rescue operation to capture the animal.

Residents say the same leopard also tried to attack a goat at another house before running off when people raised an alarm.

District Forest Officer Vikas Yadav has asked everyone to stay indoors and keep their homes secure until the leopard is found.