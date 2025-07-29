Leopard bites woman in Gorakhpur, search operation underway
Early Monday morning in Gorakhpur, Geeta Devi was attacked by a leopard while picking flowers outside her home.
She suffered serious facial injuries and was quickly taken to the hospital for stitches and anti-rabies shots.
At first, doctors thought it might be a dog bite, but later confirmed it was a leopard after reviewing CCTV footage.
Leopard seen in CCTV footage
CCTV footage from around 4am showed the leopard roaming nearby, confirming its presence.
Forest officials have started a search and rescue operation to capture the animal.
Residents say the same leopard also tried to attack a goat at another house before running off when people raised an alarm.
District Forest Officer Vikas Yadav has asked everyone to stay indoors and keep their homes secure until the leopard is found.