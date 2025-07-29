Only 25% of India's floods caused by extreme rainfall: Study
Flash floods are taking a heavy toll in India, claiming over 5,000 lives each year.
Just this past year, more than 100 people died in Himachal Pradesh, and 373 lost their lives in Kerala's Wayanad in July 2024.
A new IIT-Gandhinagar study says only a quarter of these disasters are caused by extreme rainfall alone—soggy, saturated soil plays a big role too.
Climate change doubling intense pre-monsoon downpours since '80s
The Himalayas, west coast, and Central India are especially vulnerable because of their unique landscapes.
Climate change is turning up the heat by doubling the number of intense pre-monsoon downpours since the '80s.
The researchers say we really need local solutions—like better early warning systems and stronger infrastructure—tailored to each region's terrain and soil to keep people safer from future floods.