Only 25% of India's floods caused by extreme rainfall: Study

Climate change doubling intense pre-monsoon downpours since '80s

The Himalayas, west coast, and Central India are especially vulnerable because of their unique landscapes.

Climate change is turning up the heat by doubling the number of intense pre-monsoon downpours since the '80s.

The researchers say we really need local solutions—like better early warning systems and stronger infrastructure—tailored to each region's terrain and soil to keep people safer from future floods.