Bride marries 2 brothers in Himachal, follows ancient polyandry custom

How do polyandrous marriages work?

In Jodidara marriages, the wife shares her time between both husbands, using simple signals like a shoe or cap outside their home to show who she's with that night.

The brothers raise children together, with the eldest recognized as the legal father.

Polyandry here isn't just about tradition—it helps families stay united and keeps land from splitting up.

Thanks to tribal laws and Scheduled Tribe status for the Hatti people since 2022, this practice remains legally protected today.