Indian Army is becoming 'younger' and 'smarter'—know how
The Indian Army is shaking things up with big changes aimed at staying ahead of threats from China and Pakistan.
They're bringing in younger soldiers through the Agnipath scheme, rolling out drones and AI-backed systems, and setting up new all-in-one combat units called Rudra and Bhairav to make the force faster and more tech-savvy.
How are things changing?
This shift means the Army is moving away from just having large numbers to focusing on smarter tech and quicker action.
With fewer but younger troops, more resources are going straight to frontline roles.
Recent drills along the China border even showed off how AI and drones are boosting real-time battlefield intelligence—so India's defense is getting leaner, sharper, and ready for whatever comes next.