Punjab Police busts cross-border arms smuggling ring near India-Pak border
Punjab Police just stopped a cross-border arms smuggling ring near the India-Pakistan border.
Their Counter Intelligence team in Amritsar caught a suspect linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler, who was moving weapons meant for local criminals.
Five pistols seized; likely headed to local gangsters
Officers seized five pistols—two 9MM, two .30 bore, and one .32 bore.
DGP Gaurav Yadav shared that these guns were likely headed to gangsters, which could have disrupted peace in the region.
The case is now with the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar as police dig deeper into the network behind this smuggling attempt.