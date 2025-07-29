Thief floods house to cover tracks after burglary in Bengaluru

Intruder spends 2 hours upstairs stealing valuables

To throw off investigators, the intruder left a kitchen tap running, flooding parts of the house and trying to erase any clues.

The thief spent nearly two hours upstairs, stealing gold jewelry plus ₹18,000 in cash.

The break-in came to light on July 26 when the domestic helper noticed something was off.

Police are now checking CCTV footage and asking neighbors for help as they work to track down who pulled this off.