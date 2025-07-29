Next Article
Thief floods house to cover tracks after burglary in Bengaluru
A professor's house in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage was broken into on July 20 while she was away at her parents' place.
Even with grills and CCTV cameras, the burglar managed to force open the doors and get inside.
Intruder spends 2 hours upstairs stealing valuables
To throw off investigators, the intruder left a kitchen tap running, flooding parts of the house and trying to erase any clues.
The thief spent nearly two hours upstairs, stealing gold jewelry plus ₹18,000 in cash.
The break-in came to light on July 26 when the domestic helper noticed something was off.
Police are now checking CCTV footage and asking neighbors for help as they work to track down who pulled this off.