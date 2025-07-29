Major blow to LeT: Terrorist behind Pahalgam attack gunned down India Jul 29, 2025

Indian forces have taken down Suleiman Shah, the key planner behind April's deadly Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, along with two other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists near Srinagar.

The trio were hiding out in a camouflaged spot in the Mulnar area of Harwan and had a big stash of weapons, hinting at plans for more violence.