Next Article
Major blow to LeT: Terrorist behind Pahalgam attack gunned down
Indian forces have taken down Suleiman Shah, the key planner behind April's deadly Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, along with two other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists near Srinagar.
The trio were hiding out in a camouflaged spot in the Mulnar area of Harwan and had a big stash of weapons, hinting at plans for more violence.
'Operation' Shah was once a Pakistan army commando
Acting on solid intel tied to the Pahalgam massacre, a joint team of Army, CRPF, and J&K Police launched "Operation Mahadev."
Shah—once a Pakistan Army commando—was wanted with a ₹20 lakh reward on his head.
The successful encounter is being called a major win against LeT's operations in the region, and search efforts are still ongoing to keep things safe for locals.